HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,553 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 72,317 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in HP by 26.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of HP by 41.5% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,261 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 478,130 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HP by 29,983.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $772,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,724.68. The trade was a 49.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 16,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $415,306.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,196.27. This represents a 99.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 91,969 shares of company stock worth $2,277,993 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 330.68% and a net margin of 4.57%.The business had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Evercore set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.62.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Featured Articles

