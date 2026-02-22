Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 52.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $146.61 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.30 and a twelve month high of $187.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 134.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.045-10.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In other news, EVP Aaron M. White sold 7,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,054,740. This trade represents a 14.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO George S. Felix sold 10,431 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,679,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,304. The trade was a 56.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 97,678 shares of company stock valued at $15,700,372 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.