Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. $CCSI

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,308 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 40.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 149,428.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCSI opened at $29.87 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a market cap of $563.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $87.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.62 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 579.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consensus Cloud Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ: CCSI) is a provider of cloud consulting and managed services focused on helping organizations accelerate digital transformation. The company specializes in designing, deploying and supporting cloud architectures that leverage leading public and private cloud platforms, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) environments. Its end-to-end approach encompasses strategy, implementation and ongoing optimization to align technology investments with business objectives.

The firm’s core offerings include cloud migration and deployment, application modernization, data analytics and cybersecurity solutions.

