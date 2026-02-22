Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) $HBNC

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 412,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,750 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 160.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the second quarter worth about $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 17.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 394.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Trading Up 0.8%

Horizon Bancorp (IN) stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $926.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.83. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Dividend Announcement

Horizon Bancorp (IN) ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a negative net margin of 37.12% and a positive return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HBNC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) is a financial holding company headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, offering community banking and wealth management services through its subsidiary, Horizon Bank. As a locally focused institution, it provides a full range of retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, commercial real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

In addition to traditional deposit and loan products, Horizon Bancorp’s services encompass investment advisory and trust administration, retirement planning, and insurance products.

