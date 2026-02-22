Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,800 Shares of Enersys $ENS

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enersys were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enersys by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,838,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enersys by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 882,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,656,000 after purchasing an additional 33,887 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,874,000 after purchasing an additional 158,267 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enersys by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 500,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enersys by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 474,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Enersys alerts:

Insider Activity at Enersys

In other Enersys news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 6,702 shares of Enersys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $1,015,084.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,570.98. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Enersys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enersys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENS

Enersys Price Performance

Shares of Enersys stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.88 and a 200 day moving average of $135.03. Enersys has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $194.77.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.04. Enersys had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $919.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Enersys’s payout ratio is presently 13.01%.

Enersys Profile

(Free Report)

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.