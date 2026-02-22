Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. $CTBI

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,872,000 after buying an additional 17,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 411,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 244,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.22. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $65.79.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $74.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky. As the parent of Community Trust Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking services to individuals, families and businesses throughout eastern Kentucky, southern West Virginia and northeast Tennessee. With origins dating back to the early 20th century, the organization has built a reputation for supporting community development and regional economic growth across the Appalachian region.

The company’s personal banking offerings include checking and savings accounts, consumer installment loans, home equity and mortgage lending, as well as online and mobile banking platforms.

