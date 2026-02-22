Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,200 Shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp downgraded Silicon Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.78.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $204.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.83 and a beta of 1.56. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $208.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $208.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,246 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $595,161.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,944.77. The trade was a 6.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $201,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,907. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,528 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is a global semiconductor company that develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, wireless system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontrollers, and radio frequency (RF) solutions. Its product portfolio is tailored to support the Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and energy markets. By combining silicon, software, and tools, Silicon Labs aims to accelerate development cycles and deliver low-power, highly integrated solutions that address demanding application requirements.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

