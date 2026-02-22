Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 148,900 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Company $CENTA

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,900 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 209.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,888,000 after acquiring an additional 936,852 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,749,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,751,000 after purchasing an additional 167,901 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 256,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 131,497 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 116,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 435.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 115,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near‑term and multi‑year EPS estimates for CENTA (including Q1/Q2/Q3 2026, Q1–Q3 2027 and FY2026/FY2028), lifting FY2026 to ~2.84 and FY2028 to ~2.95 — these upward revisions improve the company’s earnings trajectory versus prior forecasts and are a likely catalyst for the stock’s gains.

Central Garden & Pet will participate in investor conferences (J.P. Morgan High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on March 3); CFO Brad Smith will appear on a fireside chat and management will take one‑on‑one meetings — increased analyst/investor access can boost sentiment and reduce information uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting for February shows anomalous/zero values (a flagged large increase but with 0 shares reported and NaN changes), which appears to be a data glitch — no clear directional pressure from short activity based on the published figures.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Central Garden & Pet Company has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $617.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.62 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.04%.Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brendan Dougher sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $108,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,766.10. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CENTA. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Friday, January 16th. CJS Securities raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Central Garden & Pet Co is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded consumable gardening products and pet supplies in North America. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, the company serves both retail and wholesale customers through a network of distribution centers across the United States and Canada. Operating under the ticker symbol CENTA on the NASDAQ exchange, Central Garden & Pet has been publicly traded since 2003.

The company’s Garden segment offers a broad portfolio of lawn and garden care solutions, including fertilizers, weed and pest control products, soil and mulch, and plant care accessories.

