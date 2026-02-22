Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 36.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,580,182. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.29, for a total transaction of $2,389,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,625.53. The trade was a 66.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,473 shares of company stock worth $35,186,972. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lumentum to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $215.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.38.

Lumentum Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of LITE stock opened at $667.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $678.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $419.10 and a 200-day moving average of $272.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Recommended Stories

