Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.10 Million Investment in HCM Acquisition Corp $HCMA

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 7.07% of HCM Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HCM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,131,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCMA opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. HCM Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of HCM Acquisition in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

HCM Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware‐incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that was formed to identify and complete a business combination with one or more target businesses. The company raised capital through its initial public offering and is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker HCMA. As a blank check vehicle, HCM Acquisition holds its funds in trust until it consummates a qualifying merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or other business combination.

The SPAC is sponsored by affiliates of Healthcare Capital Management LLC, a Los Angeles‐based investment firm with experience in healthcare and life sciences investing.

