Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 4,420.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Oscar Health by 7,473.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $13.25 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.35%. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Oscar Health from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 23,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $406,620.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 350,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,677. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Liang sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $121,737.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 172,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,222.93. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 197,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,300 over the last ninety days. 24.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company’s primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

