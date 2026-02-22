Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $30.91 Million Position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A $FWONA

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,357 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A accounts for approximately 1.4% of Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A worth $30,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 196.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWONA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $8,098,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,814.20. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONA stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average is $87.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12 and a beta of 0.55. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $99.52.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ: FWONA) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in its Liberty Formula One Group business. The tracking stock is designed to give investors direct exposure to the performance of Formula One-related activities within the broader Liberty Media structure while Liberty Media remains the corporate parent. FWONA is a class A equity security tied specifically to the Formula One operations rather than to Liberty Media’s other media and entertainment holdings.

The Liberty Formula One Group owns and manages the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship and derives revenue from global media and broadcasting rights, sponsorship and advertising, race promotion and hospitality, licensing and merchandising, and digital content and distribution.

