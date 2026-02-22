Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) and Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zeo Energy and Hallador Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Zeo Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeo Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hallador Energy 1 3 1 1 2.33

Hallador Energy has a consensus price target of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.19%. Given Hallador Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hallador Energy is more favorable than Zeo Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeo Energy $69.43 million 1.08 -$3.19 million ($0.75) -1.73 Hallador Energy $404.39 million 1.99 -$226.14 million ($4.48) -4.11

This table compares Zeo Energy and Hallador Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Zeo Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hallador Energy. Hallador Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zeo Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Zeo Energy has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.2% of Zeo Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zeo Energy and Hallador Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeo Energy -17.91% N/A -23.34% Hallador Energy -37.57% 33.97% 10.67%

Summary

Hallador Energy beats Zeo Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zeo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes. Its residential solar energy systems comprise solar panels, inverters, and racking systems. It also offers insulation services, such as adding insulation to a home's attic or walls; energy efficiency equipment, including hybrid electric water heaters and swimming pool pumps; battery-based energy storage systems; and roofing services. Zeo Energy Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

About Hallador Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana; and operation of logistics transport facility. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Zeo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.