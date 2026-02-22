GoldPro Token (GPRO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $11.09 Million

GoldPro Token (GPRO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. GoldPro Token has a market capitalization of $11.09 million and approximately $1.81 worth of GoldPro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldPro Token token can now be bought for $5.02 or 0.00005571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldPro Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GoldPro Token

GoldPro Token was first traded on December 3rd, 2024. GoldPro Token’s total supply is 4,629,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,208,843 tokens. The official website for GoldPro Token is ipmb.com. GoldPro Token’s official Twitter account is @ipmbofficial. GoldPro Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ipmb.

GoldPro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldPro Token (GPRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Polygon platform. GoldPro Token has a current supply of 4,629,548 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GoldPro Token is 5.02047352 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ipmb.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldPro Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldPro Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldPro Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

