Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Shares Up 0% – Here’s Why

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.7690. Approximately 554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The stock has a market cap of $10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.49% of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global companies that seek to address environmental problems. GSFP was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

