Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Trading Up 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.75. 460,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,688,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Generation Mining Trading Up 4.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.94, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$239.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Generation Mining Company Profile

Generation Mining’s focus is the development of the Marathon Project , a large undeveloped copper-palladium deposit in Northwestern Ontario . The Marathon Property covers a land package of approximately 36,398 hectares (364 km2). Gen Mining is dedicated to fostering a greener future by promoting sustainability, empowering communities, and delivering value to our stakeholders.

