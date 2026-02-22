General Mills, Inc. $GIS Shares Sold by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,380 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ owned 0.14% of General Mills worth $37,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 10.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of -0.06.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 52.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on General Mills in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.37.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,549.20. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

