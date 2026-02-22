GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Purchased Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in GE Vernova stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $829.65 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.25 and a twelve month high of $846.00. The stock has a market cap of $223.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $704.97 and a 200 day moving average of $641.23.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “peer perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Mizuho set a $714.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Glj Research lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on GE Vernova from $761.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $788.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.