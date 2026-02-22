Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.18, but opened at $20.27. Fuji Electric shares last traded at $20.2120, with a volume of 1,261 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fuji Electric to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fuji Electric currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: FELTY) is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment. Established in 1923 as a joint undertaking between Furukawa Electric and General Electric, the company has evolved to become a global supplier of power semiconductors, inverters, switchgear, motors and generators. Its product lineup spans a range of applications, from high-voltage transmission and distribution systems to factory automation and renewable energy solutions.

The company operates through several business segments, including Energy & Environment, Industrial Infrastructure, Power Electronics and Electronic Devices.

