Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Director Purchases $17,760.00 in Stock

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) Director Buford Ortale acquired 2,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $17,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 49,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,676.88. This represents a 4.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 2.8%

FBRT opened at $9.13 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 67.81 and a current ratio of 70.78. The company has a market cap of $744.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBRT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JonesTrading lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FBRT

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FBRT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of Franklin Square Capital Partners. The company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net leased commercial properties across the United States. Its portfolio spans retail, office, industrial and other property types, with leases structured to shift most property‐level responsibilities—such as maintenance, property taxes and insurance—to the tenants.

By concentrating on net lease investments, Franklin BSP Realty Trust aims to generate stable and predictable rental income streams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.