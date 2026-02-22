Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 67.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,396,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,641 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $180,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 21.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $149.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.16.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. This represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

