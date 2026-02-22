Fiera Capital Corp Sells 83,220 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 83.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 83,220 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:DHR opened at $209.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.89. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $242.80.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,642.99. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.