Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Fastenal by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.45. Fastenal Company has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $50.63.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 32.83%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Satterlee sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $705,449.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,500. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.18.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

