Explore Capital Management LLC Has $13.18 Million Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Explore Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for 8.1% of Explore Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Explore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $13,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 636.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $124,718,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $442,702,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Macquarie Infrastructure restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Workday from $261.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Workday from $304.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.32.

In other news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.77, for a total value of $1,432,287.19. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 111,353 shares in the company, valued at $24,360,695.81. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $1,252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,224,232.50. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $137.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.89 and its 200 day moving average is $214.91. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.64 and a 12 month high of $281.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

