Explore Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,970 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Explore Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Flutter Entertainment comprises about 6.1% of Explore Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Explore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 43.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 116.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

FLUT stock opened at $121.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.13 and a beta of 1.88. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a fifty-two week low of $119.47 and a fifty-two week high of $313.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $281.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.10.

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

