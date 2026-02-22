ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Sells $68,978.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $68,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,245.76. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 8,114 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $345,088.42.

EXLS stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on ExlService from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ExlService by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,927,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,576,000 after acquiring an additional 514,911 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,537,000 after purchasing an additional 357,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 193.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,510 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,652 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ExlService by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,781,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,467,000 after buying an additional 364,146 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

