European Wax Center, Inc. $EWCZ Position Raised by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,389,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,723 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in European Wax Center were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the second quarter worth about $60,000. CWM LLC raised its position in European Wax Center by 1,275.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.80 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.80 price target on European Wax Center and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.80 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.37.

European Wax Center Stock Up 0.2%

EWCZ stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46.

European Wax Center Profile

European Wax Center is a national provider of hair removal services and related beauty products. The company operates through a network of company-owned and franchised locations, delivering professional waxing treatments for both women and men. Its core service offerings include facial waxing, bikini and Brazilian waxes, arm and leg treatments, back and chest services, and specialized body waxing. In addition to waxing services, European Wax Center markets a range of proprietary retail products such as pre- and post-wax skincare lotions, exfoliating treatments, and moisturizers designed to enhance client comfort and results.

Founded in 2004, European Wax Center introduced a standardized approach to the waxing experience, focusing on consistent training, customer education, and hygienic protocols.

