Estrella Immunopharma (ESLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2026

Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLAGet Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Estrella Immunopharma to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Estrella Immunopharma Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ESLA opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. Estrella Immunopharma has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Estrella Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Estrella Immunopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Estrella Immunopharma in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estrella Immunopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESLA

Institutional Trading of Estrella Immunopharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Estrella Immunopharma by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Estrella Immunopharma by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Estrella Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Estrella Immunopharma by 376.9% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Estrella Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estrella Immunopharma

(Get Free Report)

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia. It has a collaborative partnership with Imugene Limited for the development of solid tumor treatments using Imugene's product candidate CF33-CD19t in conjunction with EB103.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Estrella Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estrella Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.