Estrella Immunopharma (ESLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Estrella Immunopharma to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Estrella Immunopharma Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ESLA opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. Estrella Immunopharma has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Estrella Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Estrella Immunopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Estrella Immunopharma in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estrella Immunopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Institutional Trading of Estrella Immunopharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Estrella Immunopharma by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Estrella Immunopharma by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Estrella Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Estrella Immunopharma by 376.9% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Estrella Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estrella Immunopharma

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia. It has a collaborative partnership with Imugene Limited for the development of solid tumor treatments using Imugene's product candidate CF33-CD19t in conjunction with EB103.

