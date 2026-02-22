Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG Shares Purchased by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 351.4% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 234,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 182,301 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 25.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,972,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,306 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 966,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,571,000 after purchasing an additional 135,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,709,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,904 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.3426 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.85%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, formerly known as Aqua America, is a publicly traded water and natural gas utility holding company. Through its regulated water and wastewater subsidiaries, the company provides essential water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition, Essential Utilities delivers natural gas distribution services in Pennsylvania through its Peoples Gas subsidiary, offering integrated utility solutions under a unified corporate framework.

The company traces its roots to the Philadelphia Suburban Water Company, founded in 1886 to serve growing communities outside Philadelphia.

