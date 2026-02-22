Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Trading 2.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (CVE:EGLX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99. 145,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 154,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

