Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.60 and last traded at GBX 35.70. Approximately 1,390,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,769,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 62 price objective on shares of Empire Metals in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 20.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.52. The company has a market capitalization of £253.79 million, a P/E ratio of -368.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Empire Metals is an exploration and resource development company with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.

The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates.

