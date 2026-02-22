Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.1450 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 1,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 25,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Electro Optic Systems Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74.

About Electro Optic Systems

Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) is an Australian-based technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of advanced electro-optical and weapons control systems. The company’s core offerings include remote weapon stations, ground-based radar and sensor systems, space situational awareness sensors and small satellite platforms. EOS leverages proprietary optics, tracking algorithms and stabilization technologies to deliver solutions for defense, law enforcement and critical infrastructure protection.

Founded in Canberra in 1987, EOS has expanded its footprint across Australia, North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Articles

