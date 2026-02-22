Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Receives $7.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.1250.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECC. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eagle Point Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.28. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.8%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 884.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 9.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through investments in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and related structured credit instruments. The firm is externally managed by Eagle Point Credit Management, LLC, a specialized credit asset manager focused on the structured credit markets. Eagle Point Credit Company’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ECC.

The company’s investment strategy centers on acquiring both equity and debt tranches of actively managed CLOs alongside opportunistic positions in senior secured loans, high-yield bonds and credit derivatives.

