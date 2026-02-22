Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2,608.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $126.76 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $130.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.95.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.41%.The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 67.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target on DUK to $141, giving investors an analyst-led catalyst that supports upside to the share price. Jefferies Raises Duke Energy Price Target

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

