Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $46,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

