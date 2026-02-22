CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Shares Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 136.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of CyberArk Software worth $16,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,711,000 after purchasing an additional 94,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $444,613,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,532,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 144.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 565,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,003,000 after buying an additional 334,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,998,000 after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $408.85 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $288.63 and a 52 week high of $526.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.54, a P/E/G ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $372.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.22 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 10.79%.The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $474.00 target price on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.95.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

