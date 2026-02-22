CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,940 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 24.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CLEAR Secure by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CLEAR Secure by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CLEAR Secure during the third quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in CLEAR Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CLEAR Secure from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

CLEAR Secure Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In other news, Director Adam Wiener sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,190. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn Haaland sold 15,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $636,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,853. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,812. 39.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLEAR Secure Profile

(Free Report)

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.