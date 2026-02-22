Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Bought by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on C

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of C opened at $115.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.48. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.