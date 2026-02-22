Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Price Up 6.7% – What’s Next?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $339.56 and last traded at $339.6410. Approximately 947,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,561,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $135.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ciena to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ciena to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price target on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 393.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.59%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 83,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.44, for a total transaction of $19,170,170.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 307,885 shares in the company, valued at $70,641,134.40. This represents a 21.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 8,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total transaction of $1,921,741.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,746.52. This trade represents a 47.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,083 shares of company stock worth $37,204,740. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth $395,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Ciena by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Ciena by 14.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Ciena by 21.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

