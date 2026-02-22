Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Trading Up 28.7% – Still a Buy?

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 28.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.87 and last traded at C$4.58. Approximately 359,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 212,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Up 32.9%

The stock has a market cap of C$363.67 million, a PE ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesapeake Gold news, insider Alan Nigel Pangbourne sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$129,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,216,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,835,075. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,300 shares of company stock valued at $606,397. Company insiders own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of precious metal deposits in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 14 mining concessions covering an area of 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico. Chesapeake Gold Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

