CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP Stake Increased by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 486,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 7,220,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after acquiring an additional 962,910 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 171,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 32,344 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 350,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 83,127 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,456,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CenterPoint Energy Price Performance
NYSE CNP opened at $43.00 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.24 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.
Key CenterPoint Energy News
Here are the key news stories impacting CenterPoint Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management announced an accelerated $500M near‑term capital plan to address a Houston load surge and signaled ~8% EPS growth for 2026 — this points to higher near‑term volumes and conviction in growth drivers. CenterPoint sees 8% EPS growth in 2026 and accelerates $500M capital plan amid Houston
- Positive Sentiment: Company boosted its 10‑year capital expenditure plan to about $65–65.5B, signaling larger multi‑year utility investment that supports regulated earnings growth and backlog for contractors/suppliers. CenterPoint profit rises, boosts 10-year capex plan to $65.5 bln
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue materially beat estimates (about $2.5B vs. ~$2.23B consensus), driven by growth and regulatory recovery — revenue strength helps support cash flow and rate base expansion. CenterPoint Energy reports strong Q4 and FY 2025 results; updates its progress on load forecast; reiterates 2026 full year guidance
- Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted an earnings call and published slides detailing load forecasts, investment cadence and regulatory updates — useful for modeling but no material change to full‑year guidance. CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong EPS Growth and Strategic …
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and presentation are available for detailed read‑through of regulatory recovery items and Tx/Rates timing (helpful for longer‑term modeling, less immediate price driver). CenterPoint Energy, Inc. 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Reported non‑GAAP EPS of $0.45 missed the consensus by ~$0.01, and FY‑2026 EPS guidance (~$1.90) was essentially flat to slightly below some estimates — a modest disappointment that can cap near‑term multiple expansion. CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on CNP. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.
CenterPoint Energy Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.
CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.
