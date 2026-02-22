CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP Stake Increased by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 486,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 7,220,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after acquiring an additional 962,910 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 171,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 32,344 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 350,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 83,127 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,456,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNP opened at $43.00 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.24 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 11.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNP. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

