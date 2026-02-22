Carolyn Hewson Purchases 244 Shares of CSL (ASX:CSL) Stock

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn Hewson bought 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$151.56 per share, with a total value of A$36,979.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.837 per share. This represents a yield of 121.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. CSL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.38%.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants. The CSL Seqirus segment provides influenza related products and pandemic services to governments. The CSL Vifor segment offers products in the therapeutic areas of iron deficiency and nephrology.

