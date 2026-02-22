CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,973,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,067,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,143,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 75.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth about $54,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.1%

CTRE opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust that acquires and manages net-leased properties serving the senior housing and medical markets. The company’s portfolio spans skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, independent living properties, medical office buildings and life science facilities. By structuring leases on a triple-net basis, CareTrust REIT offers long-term, stable rental income streams while allowing its tenants to operate and maintain their specialized healthcare facilities.

The company’s assets are geographically diversified across the United States, with a concentration in regions experiencing aging demographics and growing demand for senior care services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.