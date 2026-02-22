Beacon Lighting Group Limited (BLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 167.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $781.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Beacon Lighting Group Limited retails lighting products in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, sources, imports, distributes, merchandises, markets, and sells light fittings, ceiling fans, and light globes, as well as energy products. It provides pendant, track, bathroom, outdoor, downlights, step, smart, LED, ceiling, down, spot and bar, strip and cabinet, wall lights and sconces, and lamps lightning products, as well as candles. The company also offers ceiling, exhaust, portable indoor, outdoor, and mammoth fans; air purifiers; pendants and chandeliers; switches; power points and sockets; batteries, LED drivers and transformers; smoke alarms; circuit protections; accessories; and clearance products.

