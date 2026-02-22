Bank of America Corporation $BAC Position Boosted by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,467,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,702 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.2% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ owned about 0.06% of Bank of America worth $230,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.5% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $387.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

