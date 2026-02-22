Bank of America Corporation $BAC Position Boosted by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,467,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,702 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.2% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ owned about 0.06% of Bank of America worth $230,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.5% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank of America News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large growth/fee opportunity — BofA plans to commit $25 billion of its own capital to expand private‑credit and direct‑lending activity, a move that can boost fee income, diversify lending channels and signal aggressive growth of non‑interest revenue. BofA commits $25 billion to private-credit deals, memo shows
- Positive Sentiment: Client acquisition and deposit strategy — BofA is redesigning a no‑fee rewards program aimed at expanding relationships with checking clients (potentially ~30M more), which could deepen deposit balances and cross‑sell into cards and wealth management over time. How BAC’s No-Fee Rewards Program Can Be a Slow-Burn Growth Driver
- Positive Sentiment: Wealth business recognition — Merrill had 24 advisors named to Financial Planning’s Top 40 Brokers Under 40, underscoring talent depth in wealth management, which supports fee revenue stability and advisor retention. 24 Merrill Advisors Recognized on Financial Planning’s Top 40 Brokers Under 40 List
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention rising — Screening and search interest in BAC has picked up, which can amplify moves both ways depending on incoming data and macro headlines. Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC)
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector commentary — Bank of America Securities flagged the housing rebound as shaky (weak year‑on‑year), which is sector commentary that could influence mortgage volumes but isn’t an immediate hit to BAC’s broad franchise. Home Construction Rebound Looks Shaky, Says Analyst
- Negative Sentiment: Risk/valuation concerns in private credit — Coverage from FT and others notes growing industry moves into private credit and flags mounting concerns about the sector’s health and underwriting risk; deploying large balance‑sheet capital raises exposure and regulatory/credit‑cycle risk if conditions sour. Bank of America commits $25bn to private credit lending
Bank of America Price Performance
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.
Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.
