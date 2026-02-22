Azenta, Inc. $AZTA Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,869 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Azenta by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,769,000 after buying an additional 297,353 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 19.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 965,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 158,689 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 49.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 722,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,241,000 after acquiring an additional 238,444 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 192.0% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 713,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 469,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Azenta by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 530,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 209,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Azenta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Azenta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $29.28 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.89 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Azenta, Inc (NASDAQ: AZTA) is a life sciences technology company specializing in sample management, cryogenic storage and genomic services for research and clinical applications. Formerly the Life Sciences division of Brooks Automation, Azenta provides integrated solutions that enable customers to store, track and analyze biological samples with high levels of automation, data integrity and efficiency. Its offerings span automated storage systems, biorepository management software and end‐to‐end sample tracking workflows.

In addition to hardware and informatics platforms for sample storage, Azenta’s Genomics business delivers next‐generation sequencing (NGS), DNA synthesis, and molecular biology services.

