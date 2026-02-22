AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $79.51 and last traded at $80.20. Approximately 10,142,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 16,380,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.40.

AST SpaceMobile News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Positive Sentiment: AST links its BlueBird-6 milestone to the funding move, underscoring operational progress (satellite milestone may support long‑term commercial case). Article Title

AST links its BlueBird-6 milestone to the funding move, underscoring operational progress (satellite milestone may support long‑term commercial case). Neutral Sentiment: AST SpaceMobile will host a quarterly business-update call on March 2 (management will take shareholder questions — could provide near-term clarity or catalysts depending on guidance). Article Title

AST SpaceMobile will host a quarterly business-update call on March 2 (management will take shareholder questions — could provide near-term clarity or catalysts depending on guidance). Neutral Sentiment: A market note highlighted a recent closing quote that outpaced the market on one session, indicating short‑term volatility in trading prints. Article Title

A market note highlighted a recent closing quote that outpaced the market on one session, indicating short‑term volatility in trading prints. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in the feeds is inconsistent/zeroed out (the published figures show 0 shares and NaN changes), so short-interest signals are unreliable right now.

Reported short-interest data in the feeds is inconsistent/zeroed out (the published figures show 0 shares and NaN changes), so short-interest signals are unreliable right now. Negative Sentiment: AST issued ~$1.0B of convertible notes (2.25%), with expected net proceeds ≈ $983.7M (≈ $1.13B if option exercised); while this boosts cash runway, investors worry about dilution and conversion risk — a likely driver of selling pressure. Article Title

AST issued ~$1.0B of convertible notes (2.25%), with expected net proceeds ≈ $983.7M (≈ $1.13B if option exercised); while this boosts cash runway, investors worry about dilution and conversion risk — a likely driver of selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary ties the convertible financing and expected use of proceeds for general corporate purposes to the stock decline today — investors reacted by reducing positions amid dilution concerns. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered AST SpaceMobile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $45.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.56. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AST SpaceMobile news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $773,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 382,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,572,882.50. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Larson acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,200. The trade was a 44.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,015 shares of company stock worth $149,144 and have sold 2,354,621 shares worth $164,348,075. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,488,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,292 shares during the period. Vodafone Ventures Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,413,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,661,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,749,000 after purchasing an additional 402,505 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,951,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,011,000 after purchasing an additional 350,690 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

