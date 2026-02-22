Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter. Array Digital Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.55%.The firm’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Array Digital Infrastructure Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:AD opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88 and a beta of 0.17. Array Digital Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

Array Digital Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $10.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Array Digital Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,237,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Array Digital Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $97,366,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Array Digital Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $76,634,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Array Digital Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $51,720,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $40,842,000. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Array Digital Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure from $37.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Array Digital Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

