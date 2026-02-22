Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Position Trimmed by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,681 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 0.5% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of Arista Networks worth $91,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $1,228,177,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2,829.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,721,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,828 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,451,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,494,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,593 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,549,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,786 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,994,431.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,162.35. The trade was a 70.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $3,701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 512,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,940,140. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $28,561,131 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst write-ups highlight Arista's software-led differentiation — Zacks notes Arista's EOS and CloudVision give it an "AI‑ready," automated networking edge for enterprises and hyperscalers, supporting durable revenue and margin expansion. This underpins growth expectations and helps justify a premium multiple.

Recent fundamental results remain supportive: Arista's Feb. 12 quarter beat on EPS and revenue with high margins and ~29% YoY revenue growth, which helps justify analyst upside and a high P/E relative to peers. (Background earnings release)

Sector-performance pieces show ANET has outperformed many computer & technology peers so far this year, reinforcing momentum and attracting momentum/sector rotation flows.

Analysts' views are mixed — The Globe and Mail roundup notes differing analyst opinions across Arista and other tech names, indicating no clear consensus on near-term upside vs. valuation risk. Mixed analyst commentary can increase intraday volatility but doesn't decisively move fundamentals.

Comparative pieces (e.g., sector/company comparisons) provide context but are unlikely to drive large moves unless they change earning forecasts or market share assumptions.

Insider selling: SEC filings show Kenneth Duda disclosed sizable sales (reported on Feb. 17), totaling tens of thousands of shares at ~$142 per share. Large insider disposals can spook investors and add downward pressure even when management says sales are for personal reasons.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

ANET stock opened at $132.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.64. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

