AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Trading Up 5.7% After Dividend Announcement

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $114.67 and last traded at $113.8070. 2,415,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,886,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AU. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.36.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company’s core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by‑products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

